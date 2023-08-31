US Presidential debate: Donald Trump believes Vivek Ramaswamy could be his V-P pick; here’s why

US Presidential debate latest: Donald Trump, who is running in the US Presidential race again, on Wednesday showered huge praises on his Indian-American rival, the 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump said that Ramaswamy would make for a “very good” Vice President. His remarks came almost a week after the first Republican debate, of which Vivek Ramaswamy was the top draw.

Trump did not attend the Presidential debate but instead gave an interview to Tucker Carlson that aired on social media. Ramaswamy garnered a lot of traction for his comments on Russia-Ukraine war, altercation with Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, and climate change.

“Anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that… But he’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person. He’s got good energy,” Trump told Glenn Beck on Blaze TV when he was asked if he was considering Ramaswamy as his running mate.

During the first Presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy pledged to pardon Donald Trump if he comes to office and called him “the best president of the 21st century”. In a recent interview, Ramaswamy was asked about the 91 criminal charges that Donald Trump faces.

While he questioned some decisions taken by Trump, he did not question his criminality. The US Presidential front-runner said that the four indictments against Trump amounted to political persecution and were generated to sabotage Trump’s campaign.

Trump added that Ramaswamy has got “good energy” and that the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur has “really distinguished himself”. Trump, however, also warned the Indian-American contender for the top office to be careful about getting controversial. “Some things you have to hold in just a little bit,” Trump noted.

Glenn Beck Asks President Trump on Ramaswamy as Potential VP Pick



“… anybody that said I'm the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that… But he's a smart guy. He's a young guy. He's got a lot of talent. He's a very, very, very intelligent person. He's… pic.twitter.com/LVgfTZlWFN — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) August 30, 2023

One of Ramaswamy’s most-talked about moments from the first Presidential debate was his confrontation with fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley. Haley had questioned his grasp of the nitty-gritties of foreign policy. Following this, Ramaswamy put forward his vision to reduce US’ economic dependence on China and Taiwan.

"We will enter a stronger partnership with India that involves an Indian commitment to close the Malacca Strait in the event of a near-term conflict with Taiwan, and enter stronger partnerships with other allies including South Korea and Japan to reduce our economic dependence on China and Taiwan," PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of serving as Donald Trump’s running mate. Ramaswamy told Bloomberg in an interview that he believes Trump and he have something in common because of which neither of them can serve as a good number two.

Also Read: Donald Trump arrested for 20 mins, gets released for $200,000, flies off to golf course on private jet

Also Watch: Apple Wonderlust Event: From iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro to Apple Watch Series 9, what to expect

Also Read: Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy races ahead of others in Republican race, now only behind Donald Trump

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3 Update: From clicking Vikram Lander’s image, giving out surface temperature to sulphur—ISRO shares findings so far on Moon's South Pole