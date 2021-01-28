US to review proposal seeking higher salaries for H-1B visa workers

The newly elected Joe Biden administration in US will review the proposal seeking higher wages for H-1B visa applicants, a move that will provide relief to technology companies which employ engineers from countries like India.

H-1B visas are used by companies in US to hire foreign nationals, especially in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), to overcome the shortage of local talent. Indian nationals are amongst the biggest applicants for H-1B visas, especially those in Information Technology (IT) sector.

The US administration, under former President Donald Trump, had introduced 'Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States', an anti-immigration measure which would have increased H-1B wages by about 30 per cent.

The rule has been put under what is known as 'Regulatory Freeze Pending Review' after Biden took charge on January 20, and will be reviewed by the new administration, The Economic Times reported.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor will seek public comments on it.

