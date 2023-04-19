Visa interview appointments for Indian students to be increased by 30% this summer

US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey on Tuesday said that the US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer.

He said that US consulates processed nearly 1.25 lakh visa applications of students in India last year.

"Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further," he told news agency PTI in Aurangabad.

Hankey also stated that the US hopes to welcome more Indian students this year. To achieve this, the goal is to expand the number of interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer, he stated.

Hankey was on a visit to Aurangabad on Tuesday, where he held meetings with members of industries. He also visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and interacted with students.

During his interaction with students, the American envoy appealed to them to visit websites and find an appropriate curriculum for them.

The US Consulate Mumbai tweeted that Hankey met with conservationist and industrialist Mukund Bhogale to learn about the historical legacy of the Marathwada region, efforts towards the preservation of its heritage, and areas of cooperation with the city's business community.

He also interacted with an industrial delegation over supplying aluminium to support the global aerospace and defence supply chain.

Also Read: Your Instagram bio can now include up to five links, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Also Read: Netflix reports mixed earnings as password crackdown set to expand

Also Watch: Tim Cook Exclusive Interview with BT: Apple’s big plans for India, what the Apple CEO said on AI in biggest tech interview of 2023