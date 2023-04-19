Your Instagram bio can now include up to five links, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

On Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on his Instagram channel that Instagram bios can now include up to five links, a feature that has been heavily requested by users. With this new update, users can edit their profile on the mobile app and add links, giving them the ability to give titles and reorder how they appear.

However, if users add more than one link, visitors to their profile will still have to click through a message that reads, “[Your first link] and 1 other” to see the full list of links. This means that if users have multiple links that they want to feature on their Instagram profile or already use a “Link in bio” service like Linktree, visitors will have to perform an extra click to see all of their links.

To refresh your memory, adding a link to your Instagram profile requires tapping the "Edit profile" button above your photo grid and highlights. With this new update, Instagram will prompt users to add multiple links. While the interface designed by Meta for displaying these links may not be the most aesthetically pleasing, it is functional and gets the job done.

Despite this limitation, the new feature is a convenient addition to Instagram. It could make the platform more attractive to users considering switching from Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Meta also appears to have taken inspiration from Twitter by introducing paid verification, but Meta's version offers perks like direct access to customer support, rather than just Twitter Blue.

