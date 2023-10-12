War in Middle East escalates as Israel strikes Syria's main airports in Aleppo, Damascus

Israel's ongoing war against Hamas appears to have escalated as the Israeli defence forces have reportedly targeted Syria's main airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo. Syria's media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defences were launched in response to the attack, according to Reuters. Both airports are currently out of service after the attacks. The report said that there had been damage but no casualties at the Aleppo airport.

Israel has been engaged in war with Hamas, which rules Gaza and is backed by Iran. Tehran also backs Syria's current regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Sources told the news agency that strikes on the Syrian airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Tehran.

The attacks come a day before Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to visit Syria. Technical teams were out to determine the extent of damage at both sites, Syria's transport ministry said.

Israel's Haaretz reported that an Iranian plane in the Syrian airspace turned back to Tehran after reported attack on airports in Damascus and Aleppo. The plane belongs to "Mahan Air" - the airline which has been under sanctions by the US due to its ties to the revolutionary guards and its involvement in arms shipments to Syria, the report said.

