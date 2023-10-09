WATCH: AMU students demonstrate in support of Palestine, raise religious slogans 

Hundreds of students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday demonstrated on campus in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. The students besides holding posters saying ‘We Stand with Palestine’. They also raised slogans such as “We stand for Palestine, AMU stands for Palestine” as well as religious slogans.

Protesting AMU students told the media that the way in which the atrocities are being committed against Palestinians is not right. The protesting students held Israel responsible for the alleged atrocities being carried out in Palestine.

A video of the protest has gone viral on X formerly known as Twitter. One of the protesting students also cited how the world came in support of Ukraine when Russia attacked the country and said that politicians are sitting silent when there is a crisis in Palestine, according to an AajTak report.

Israel-Hamas war update

More than 1,100 people have lost their lives so far as the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate. In Israel, more than 700 people including 44 soldiers have lost their lives so far. The worst affected cities in Israel include Tel Aviv, Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Azza, Beri and Kisufim.

Officials have reported at least 413 deaths in Gaza so far. Israel has hit more than 800 targets in Gaza till now, according to Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), including airstrikes that reduced much of Beit Hanoun to rubble.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported citing senior members of the Hamas and Hezbollah that Iran helped Hamas in planning the deadly surprise attacks against Israel over the weekend. Officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard reportedly have been planning the attack with Hamas since August, according to the WSJ report.

Israeli MP Sharren Haskel lashed out at Iran and blamed the Islamic nation for the current invasion of Israel. Speaking to India Today TV, Haskel said, “We need to cut the head of the snake and that is Iran”. He added, “Israel stands united, and we are with the government.”

She further reinstated that Hamas will be finished and said that a two-state solution to the problem is “dead”. “Palestinians are not interested in having a state of their own but rather seek the annihilation of Jews and Israel,” Haskel also told India Today TV.

