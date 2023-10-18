Watch: Israel releases footage against allegations of Gaza hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad's 'failed rocket launch'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a footage claiming that the attack on the Gaza hospital that killed 500 people was conducted by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza city, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) sharing a footage from the area around the hospital.

IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in which he said, “The whole world should know - it was the brutal terrorists in Gaza who struck the hospital in Gaza, not the IDF."

"Whoever brutally kills our children kills his own children as well," he added.

يجب على كل العالم ان يعرف-الإرهابيون المتوحشون في غزة هم الذين ضربوا المستشفى بغزة وليس جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي.



من قتل بوحشية أطفالنا، يقتل أطفاله ايضا. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, said he was horrified by hundreds of people killed in a blast at the Gaza hospital. Guterres, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, said he condemned the Hamas attacks against civilians in Israel on October 7.

"But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of Palestinian people," Guterres said.

A Gaza civil defence chief gave a death toll of 300, while health ministry sources put it at 500, news agency Reuters reported. Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital.

Before the Al-Ahli hospital deaths, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Nearly two-thirds of those killed were children, a ministry official said.

Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

Hamas' October 7, attack in southern Israel killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza.

