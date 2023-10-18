Israel-Hamas war: 'Refuse to donate another dollar,' say major University Pennsylvania donors; here's what happened

University of Pennsylvania has come in the line of fire for its stance on the Israel-Hamas war. This comes as Harvard University is facing severe backlash online following a statement by a pro-Palestine student groups coalition that placed the blame entirely on Israel for the violence. UPenn has also faced severe criticism for its pro-Palestine stance. Major donors such as the Huntsman family, David Magerman, and Marc Rowan have now cut ties with the university.

Philanthropist and computer scientist David Magerman in a letter said that he is “deeply embarrassed” by his association and support for the University of Pennsylvania. “The leadership of the University has failed to demonstrate the values I expect from an institution that purports to educate young adults and prepare them for a lifetime of leadership and be emissaries for good in the world,” he said in the letter to UPenn President and Chairman.

Magerman’s disassociation from UPenn comes after the university hosted the Palestine Writes Literary Festival, which many said gave antisemitism a platform. President Elizabeth Magill issued a statement following the criticisms. “I want to leave no doubt about where I stand. I, and this University, are horrified by and condemn Hamas’s terrorist assault on Israel and their violent atrocities against civilians. There is no justification—none—for these heinous attacks, which have consumed the region and are inciting violence in other parts of the world,” she said. Magill stated that she understands “how painful the presence of these speakers on Penn’s campus was for the Jewish community”.

Magerman said that University of Pennsylvania is ambivalent to the unprecedented evils the acts of Hamas represents. “I am deeply ashamed of my association with University of Pennsylvania. I refuse to donate another dollar to Penn,” he added.

NEW: Another major @Penn donor, David Magerman, has said he will no longer support the university:



“I am deeply ashamed of my association with the University of Pennsylvania. I refuse to donate another dollar to Penn. There is no action anyone at Penn can take to change that.” pic.twitter.com/nGBfVqq4NQ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 17, 2023

Before Magerman, the Huntsman family halted donations to the university. Jon Huntsman Jr, the former governor of Utah and US ambassador to China, Russia, and Singapore, in a letter to Magill said that the Huntsman Foundation will close its cheque books to the university. The Huntsman family has been donating to the university for three generations.

“To the outsider, it appears that Penn has become deeply adrift in ways that make it almost unrecognizable. Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom and sadly now has reached a point where remaining impartial is no longer an option. The University’s silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel (when the only response should be outright condemnation) is a new low. Silence is antisemitism, and antisemitism is hate, the very thing higher ed was built to obviate. Consequently, Huntsman Foundation will close its checkbook on all future giving to Penn - something that has been a source of enormous pride for now three generations of graduates. My siblings join me in this rebuke,” he said.

Apollo Global CEO Marc Rowan condemned the university for not taking a stronger stance against antisemitism. The billionaire demanded Magill and board chairman Scott Bok to step down. He also urged fellow alumni to close their cheque books. "Join me and many others who love UPenn by sending UPenn $1 in place of your normal, discretionary contribution so that no one misses the point," he wrote.

A letter, with over 4,300 signatures expressing concerns about the festival had said, “The fact that University of Pennsylvania academic departments are co-sponsoring the Festival and its platforming of outright antisemitism without denunciation from the university is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of pro-Palestine groups in Harvard issued a statement blaming Israel entirely for the war. The statement received severe backlash on social media, prompting a group to back out and its president to resign. Harvard has distanced itself from the coalition and said that their statement does not speak for the institution as a whole.

Also read: 'Not productive to blacklist kids': Vivek Ramaswamy calls anti-Israel Harvard students 'simple fools' but…

Also read: 'Harvard parents, talk to your kids': Experts slam students justifying Hamas attack in Israel

Also read: 'Didn't even see statement,' Harvard student group board member resigns over communique blaming Israel for Hamas attacks

Also read: Israel-Palestine war: Billionaire Bill Ackman demands list of Harvard students who backed Hamas to be made public