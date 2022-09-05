Who is Liz Truss: All you need to know about new UK PM

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next Prime Minister. Truss will be the third woman PM of the UK after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. The newly elected Prime Minister has pledged to cut down taxes and tackle a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss defeated 42-year-old former finance minister Rishi Sunak and will address her first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

1. Truss comes from Southwest Norfolk. She has worked as an accountant for Shell and Cable & Wireless before taking a plunge into politics.



2. Truss attended Oxford University where she studied philosophy, politics and economics and was active in student politics.



3. The conservative leader also served as the Minister for Women and Equalities.



4. Earlier, Truss opposed the Brexit but after joining Boris Johnson's government, she started supporting the idea of leaving the European Union.



5. Truss in an interview with BBC said that she would lead Britain in sending weapons to Ukraine and putting necessary sanctions. She, however, said she does not support direct involvement of the UK troops in the war.

