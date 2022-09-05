Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become new British Prime Minister

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday defeated Indian-origin chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new British Prime Minister. She will succeed Boris Johnson, who resigned as Prime Minister in July this year following a series of controversies.

After being named as the next PM, Truss said she will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy.

Sunak was a clear frontrunner throughout in the race to succeed Johnson, who was unceremoniously ousted from the 10 Downing Street - the official residence of Prime Minister. However, Truss was expected to trump Sunak to win the prime ministerial race.

A day before the result, which Sunak sensed he was losing, the former chancellor said he was would support the next prime minister. "I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity," he said when asked about his future plans if loses the race to Truss.

Soon after she was announced as the winner of the race that went on for over two months, Truss said she was honoured to be elected the Leader of the Conservative Party. She thanked the party leaders for putting their trust in her to lead and deliver for the country.

Truss said she will take bold action "to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential". She in another tweet said she has a bold vision for the country and economy.

"I'm ready to deliver as Prime Minister from day one," she said.

During the campaign, she promised to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, as inflation shot up due to due to multiple factors like energy prices and food-grain shortage due to attack on Ukraine. She had said that she would within a week come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and securing future fuel supplies.

Prime Minister Narender Modi congratulated Truss for being chosen to be the next UK PM. He said he was confident that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. "Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," he said in a tweet.