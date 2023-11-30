Who is Nikhil Gupta, the Indian man charged by US in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

In the allegations leveled by the US against India in the failed plot to kill an unnamed Khalistani separatist, understood to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the name Nikhil Gupta has caught everyone’s attention. According to the US, the 52-year-old Indian national plotted to kill Pannun, a US citizen in New York City. He was caught by Czech authorities on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between US and Czech Republic.

The US said Gupta was in cahoots with an Indian government employee that it addressed as “CC-1”, who, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on US soil a “political activist”, who is a US citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City. As per the US Justice Department, CC-1 is an Indian government agency employee who has described himself as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence”. He had previously served in the Central Reserve Police Force, it said.

Pannun is a rather well-known Khalistani separatist, who was recently seen in a video issuing a threat to travellers on Air India. "We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger,” he was seen saying.

Who is Nikhil Gupta?

As per the US Justice Department, Gupta is an Indian national who resides in India, and is an associate of CC-1. He has, the department added, been involved in international narcotics and weapons trafficking, as described in his communications with CC-1 and others.

Gupta was recruited by CC-1 in or about May this year, to orchestrate the assassination of the said Khalistani separatist in the US. “The Victim is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a US-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab…has publicly called for some or all of Punjab to secede from India and establish a Sikh sovereign state called Khalistan,” mentioned the statement from the department, adding that the said Khalistani separatist and his separatist organisation has been banned by the Indian government from India.

At CC-1 ‘s direction, Gupta contacted an individual, who he believed to be a criminal associate but was in fact working with the US law enforcement to assist them in contracting a hitman to murder the said separatist. The law enforcement agent then introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who again, as per the US government, was an undercover US law enforcement officer.

CC-1 then agreed to the dealings brokered by Gupta to pay the latter $100,000 to murder the separatist. As per the arrangement, CC-1’s associate paid the latter $15,000 as an advance payment for the murder, as per the US government statement. .

Subsequently in June, CC-1 provided Gupta with personal information of the said separatist, including his home address, phone numbers, and day-to-day conduct, which was then passed on to the hired assassin. The assassin was ordered to carry out the plot as early as possible, as per the US department, but not around the time engagements were scheduled between high-level US and Indian officials.

According to the US Justice Department, on the day following Nijjar’s killing, Gupta told the assassin that Nijjar was also a target and that they “have so many targets”. After Nijjar’s death, there was no need to wait, the US Justice Department claimed Gupta had said.

“Gupta is charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Each count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison,” the department said. The DEA’s New York Division and the Counterintelligence Division of the FBI’s New York Field Office are investigating the case, with other agencies and departments providing further assistance.

