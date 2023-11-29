US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Pannun

The United States has charged an Indian national for allegedly conspiring to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing the US attorney's office in Manhattan. This comes days after it was reported that the US agencies had foiled an attempt to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been pushing for an independent state, Khalistan.

Citing the indictment, BBC reported that the US had charged Nikhil Gupta, who was allegedly directed by an Indian government employee. Gupta has been charged with murder-for-hire over the plot, which prosecutors said was orchestrated from India, according to BBC.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," US Attorney Damian Williams said. "We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil."

Last week, The Financial Times reported that the US had foiled an attempt to assassinate a Sikh leader on American soil and raised the issue with India. In a statement then, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the US side had shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. "The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action."

Today, the MEA said India has formed a high-level probe panel and that it will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the Enquiry Committee.

