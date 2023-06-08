'Why 600 days?': US lawmakers urge Biden govt to address visa wait time issue in India on priority

Top US lawmakers, while describing India as an important partner where people-to-people relationship plays a significant role, have urged the Biden administration to address the visa wait time issue in the country on a priority basis.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Michael Waltz, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, during two separate Congressional hearings on Consular Affairs Budget asked top State Department officials why people in India were facing visa wait time up to 600 days.

"The United States enjoys strong people to people ties with India. India is now part of the QUAD. We are constantly engaging it in geostrategic interests that we have. New Jersey is home to a great number of Indian Americans and their families. I appreciate and applaud the department's heightened focus towards reducing wait times for first time B1-B2 applicants in India," Menendez said, as per news agency PTI.

He further stated that despite the progress this past year, India continues to face the longest wait times globally with average wait times for an appointment for the first time B1-B2 applicant ranging between 450 and 600 days. "Why does it take up to 600 days for an adjudication?," he questioned.

Menendez said that the Indo-US relationship was one of the most consequential economic diplomatic security relationships we have in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Congressman Waltz pointed that the average waiting period in Mumbai, India was 587 calendar days. He further questioned that with PM Modi's visit to the US for a state dinner this month, what is the country doing to fix the issue. He said that the delay in visa would impact the business relationship.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, meanwhile, told the lawmakers at the two different Congressional hearings that the State Department is working hard on it and has taken several steps to address this issue.

"We have opened appointments for Indian nationals, dedicated appointments in other posts for specific appointments and in all other categories," she said.

Bitter further said that the country will adjudicate 1 million visas in India this year.

(With PTI inputs)

