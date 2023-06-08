ChatGPT maker Sam Altman to meet PM Modi today

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet PM Modi on Thursday on day-2 of his visit to India. Altman is at the helm of the AI revolution that began last year in November when the company decided to take ChatGPT public. On Day 1 of the visit, Altman discussed India's potential role in AI regulation and also discussed about the tech's impact on jobs.

Altman will also be visiting IIIT Delhi on day 2 of his India visit at 3 pm.

Altman has claimed that India has a big role in AI regulation across the globe. Altman said, “The G20 is coming up and India can play a huge role in the global conversation about what this sort of regulation might look like.”

On being asked about what he thinks about the India stack, Altman said that he's impressed by the work India has contributed. He further explained that the Indian government can also make use of AI by integrating it with other services.

Altman said: “It is super impressive what India has done in terms of national tech, national assets. But the government should focus on finding how they can integrate this technology in other services. Hopefully, we all start to use Language-Learning Models (LLMs) to make government services way better.”

Sam Altman also revealed that he is bullish about nuclear fusion technology. The OpenAI CEO has invested heavily in Helion Energy. The company plans to build the world's first Fusion plant which will be able to provide unlimited clean energy.

Also read: 'Some jobs are going to go': ChatGPT maker Sam Altman explains impact of AI on jobs during India visit

Also read: 'India has really embraced ChatGPT,' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ahead of meeting with PM Modi