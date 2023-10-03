Will a big earthquake hit Pakistan? Expert who predicted Turkiye-Syria quake makes shocking claims

In a startling revelation, a Dutch researcher who accurately predicted the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake has now forecasted a major earthquake in Pakistan.

According to Frank Hoogerbeets of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), atmospheric changes have been documented in and around Pakistan. He described it as a "indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor."

"On September 30, we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen," the scientist, who is renowned for his earthquake predictions based on celestial alignments, wrote on X.

Dutch earthquake predictor Frank Hoogerbeets' forecast of a significant quake hitting Pakistan has attracted widespread attention on social media. While the sense of urgency is understandable, it's crucial to understand that several professional seismologists define Hoogerbeets as a "pseudoscientist".

These experts caution the public that Hoogerbeets’ views and methodology on earthquake prediction are considered unsubstantial and are not endorsed by credible scientific communities. Seismology, the study of earthquakes, relies on careful collection and analysis of data from worldwide networks of seismographs. While it can identify areas at higher risk, current scientific consensus maintains that specific earthquakes cannot be accurately predicted.

However, Hoogerbeets had accurately predicted the twin earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, which claimed over 50,000 lives earlier this year.

Pakistan, which is considered as one the most seismically active countries in the world, saw a lot of major jolts in the recent past. Meanwhile, the SSGEOS had reported an abnormal surge in electric charge fluctuations along the fault lines in Balochistan's Chaman area, further hinting that a powerful earthquake may occur soon. But the exact details about date, time and location is still unpredictable.

Hoogerbeets, however, cleared the air of a "big earthquake" and said, "there is no certainty that it will happen".

"Often when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumours appear that 'there will be a big earthquake'. These rumours are false! There can be indicators, yes. But there is no certainty that it will happen," Hoogerbeets wrote on X.

Notably, Hoogerbeets' predictions have garnered significant attention, and the science of earthquake prediction is still developing.

