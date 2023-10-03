US presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy looking for a nanny, offering Rs 80 lakh? Here's what we know

Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly expanding his household staff as he appears to be on the lookout for a nanny. According to a report in the Insider, a job listing on a specialised website catering to the hyper wealthy families, is seeking a nanny for a massive annual salary of $1,00,000 (Rs 83 lakh approximately) or more, and all signs point at Ramaswamy, who has two young sons.

The job listing was found on EstateJobs.com, a platform for wealthy patrons looking to expand their household staff. The job description describes the family's lifestyle as one filled with curiosity, adventure, and constant motion. It terms it as “an exceptional opportunity to join a high-profile family, contributing to the growth and development of their children while participating in unique family adventures.”

The nanny would be required to coordinate with a dedicated team including a chef, nannies, a housekeeper, and private security to ensure a seamless daily routine for the children, who are described as "gifted", the Insider report further revealed. The nanny would be required to work for 84-96 hours a week, with seven days on and seven days off.

The nanny would also be expected to curate the children's "play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organized environment."

While the ad does not mention the client's name, several details strongly suggest the Ramaswamy family, the report added. The listed zip code, for instance, matches the Columbus, Ohio, address on Ramaswamy's voter registration. The ages of the children to be cared for align with those of Ramaswamy's two young sons. Additionally, the ad specifies that the nanny will be responsible for preparing vegetarian meals for the children, a preference known to be true for Ramaswamy.

The ad also states the family travels roughly two to three days each week, mostly by private jet and describes the family as "high-profile."

However, the report revealed that the job posting disappeared from EstateJobs.com shortly after Insider informed the Ramaswamy campaign that the story would be published.

38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Ramaswamy, a professor and physician at Ohio State University. The two met each other while studying together at Yale and now have two boys together.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander performing hop experiment on Moon unplanned, says project director

Also Read: India-Canada tensions: New Delhi tells Ottawa to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10, says report