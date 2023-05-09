'Will not tolerate any form of foreign interference': Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting lawmaker

A Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was expelled by Canada after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong, who has been critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the Canadian government has designated Zhao “persona non grata”.

“I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home,” Joly said.

She further added that the decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play. "We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance," Joly stated.

Canada has decided to declare persona non grata, Mr. Zhao Wei. pic.twitter.com/rZXeNTtdV4 — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) May 8, 2023

The expulsion follows a report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that said Zhao targeted Michael Chong, a lawmaker who sponsored a resolution in 2021 declaring that China's persecution of its Uyghur Muslim population was genocide, Financial Times reported citing Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper.

The CSIS report said China tried to obtain information about Chong and his family in China. The report said the campaign was likely designed to "make an example" of Chong in an attempt to deter people from taking an anti-China position.

Meanwhile, China's embassy in Ottawa said it condemns the expulsion, and that it has formally protested the move to the government.

"On 8th May, the Canadian side blatantly declared one consular official from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto persona non grata based on rumors of the so-called "China Interference" hyped up by some politicians and media," said a spokesperson for the embassy in a statement posted on its website.

The statement further read, "The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side."

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, said China is mostly likely to respond by expelling a Canadian diplomat, Reuters reported.

