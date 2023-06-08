‘Will there be another bank run,' fear netizens after SEC charges Binance over misuse of clients’ funds

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said that it has sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) for allegedly artificially inflating trading volumes, diverting customer funds, failing to restrict US customers from its platform and misleading investors about its market surveillance controls.

The US regulator, in its press release, also said that Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, secretly controlled customers assets, allowing them to divert investors funds “as they please”.

These are the same charges which the now defunct crypto exchange, FTX and its founder Sam Bankman Fried were accused of.

Replying to the allegations, Binance said that it disagrees with US SEC’s allegations that crypto exchange operated as an unregistered securities exchange or illegally offered and sold securities.

Soon after the allegations, the famous market commentator Jim Cramer tweeted, “If you have money with Binance, beat your fellow "investors" and get out as your assets are commingled... First out, might get money.”

If you have money with Binance, beat your fellow "investors" and get out as your assets are commingled... First out, might get money — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 6, 2023

This tweet sent netizens and crypto community into a shock, who feared that this might lead to a panic among depositors and could cause a bank run on Binance. Previously, a panic had led to a bank run on FTX exchange after Zhao publicly announced that he would be dumping all the FTX tokens, which eventually led to a collapse of the crypto exchange.

Jim Cramer is trying to help the govt force a bank run on @cz_binance why tho🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0dtJDIYfrX — ShiLL📈 (@McShillingEth) June 7, 2023

Jim Cramer is over here trying to cause a bank run on binance... I bet if he replaced binance with JP Morgan in that tweet he'd be in jail or the plot of a documentary covering which grassy knoll the bullet that killed him came from. https://t.co/4OSE2FTNYR — ⒶNonymous 丰 (@sugarbeachbai) June 6, 2023

Is he literally begging people to bank run Binance? I don't understand https://t.co/WzfxrOsz4K — spxdey🕷️🦇🔊 (@MightySpxdey) June 6, 2023

Where is the line drawn on sparking a panic? I regret not telling more people get funds out of BlockFi, but panic also brought down Silicon Valley Bank.



Binance's situation can be different, or more of the samehttps://t.co/w9aSthtqWa — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) June 6, 2023

Even in the case of Silicon Valley Bank, a panic caused by a news of a big investor withdrawing money led to a bank run and an eventual collapse.

Binance saw a net outflow of $778 million since the SEC came out with its lawsuit. Binance's reserve assets had a net outflow of approximately $1.4 billion in the first hour after news of SEC’s charges broke out, amounting to 2.6 per cent of its total reserve assets of $52.9 billion.

A bank run on Binance can also cause a domino effect that could collapse majority of the crypto ecosystem.

Some netizens said that this is not enough to cause a bank run on Binance but some netizens provided a different argument and analysis on the issue.

This is also a good time to remind you to get your assets off Binance and into a wallet you own.



They claim to be backed 1:1 so there should never be a "bank run" issue here.



People learned the hard way with FTX about being too trusting.



You don't owe an exchange loyalty. — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) June 5, 2023

BREAKING: The SEC just asked the court to freeze all assets in Binance US



Assets are about to flow out of Binance US quickly! pic.twitter.com/Fqg8b4MSsG — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) June 6, 2023

both coley and brooks testified to SEC pic.twitter.com/BMNj3xjAAf June 5, 2023

1/4

These net outflows are more significant than when the CFTC sued the exchange in March 2023. However, net outflows so far are smaller than what the exchange has experienced in other periods of "stress" (or regulatory FUD). $BTC, $ETH, $Stablecoins pic.twitter.com/EwNYICsQsH — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 6, 2023

A lot of news yesterday: new Binance CEO, SEC sued Binance, and withdrawal from Binance. But you shouldn't be too scared. The 24h netflow is about $700M, not enough to cause a bank run.

Note: On-chain data from @21Shares#web3 #onchain #binance #fud pic.twitter.com/CyXk1rU72a — Moccari (@chiri_dofu) June 6, 2023

A lot of people predict a Bank run on Binance. In reality nothing happened, yet. Their total assets (customer deposits) basically stayed the same. #Binance pic.twitter.com/cuNPksLIJG — Guido Lange (@GuidoLange) June 7, 2023

BINANCE HANDLED $11 BILLION

BANK RUN AND STRESS TEST IN

MARCH 2023 .



PLEASE STOP SPREADING THE FUD

AND GUYS PLEASE STOP TRUSTING

THE FUD WITHOUT RESEARCH — LUNCPOWER💪 (@GodTrading_) June 6, 2023

US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday requested a federal court to place a temporary restraining order to freeze the US assets of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

SEC on Tuesday also charged another crypto exchange Coinbase for failing to register as an exchange and trading at least 13 crypto assets that are securities. This includes tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.

