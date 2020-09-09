scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

World should be better prepared for next pandemic: WHO chief

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326? have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326? have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

"This will not be the last pandemic," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva. "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready - more ready than it was this time."

Also read: Anand Mahindra does not want WHO chief to do this! And we are TOTALLY with him

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos