World's best restaurant Noma is shutting down; here's all you need to know

Copenhagen-based Noma, one of the world's best restaurant with three Michelin stars, will be closing its doors permanently in 2024 to reinvent itself as a food laboratory.

"To continue being noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share. Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0," the Copenhagen eatery said in an Instagram post.

"In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab—a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before," it stated on its website.

The Copenhagen restaurant helmed by chef René Redzepi opened in 2003.

"Serving guests will still be a part of who we are, but being a restaurant will no longer define us. Instead, much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products," the restaurant said on its website.

It further added that the goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team -- a place where one can learn, take risks, and grow.

The restaurant has regularly ranked among the top 10 on the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” list, including number 2 in 2019 and number 1 for three years running from 2010 to 2012 as well as in 2021.

Last year, the restaurant had announced that it would open for a stint in Kyoto for two months this year, from March 15 to May 20, as per The Guardian.

"We’ve spent the last two years planning, and we’re ready for the next many years of realizing our goal. We hope you’ll join us on this new journey," the team wrote.

An abbreviation of the Danish words “nordisk” (Nordic) and “mad” (food), Noma opened in central Copenhagen in 2003 before shutting down in 2016.

Two years later, it reopened in a different, leafier neighbourhood of the Danish capital.

