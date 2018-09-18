World's first hydrogen train is here! It emits only water and steam, is pollution-free

It is widely known that vehicular pollution is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Showing the way to curb emissions, Germany has rolled out the world's first train that runs on hydrogen power. This pollution-free train has batteries made of lithium-ion that is used in mobile phones and home appliances. Additionally, the train is equipped with fuel cells that produce electricity through chemical reaction involving hydrogen molecules. The train emits no carbon dioxide and emits only steam and water droplets. Moreover, this train can run at a speed of 140 km per hour.

The train also makes little to no noise and will be joining Germany's growing network of noiseless, zero-emission trains. These trains can also carry up to 300 passengers at one time.

Nicknamed Hydrail, these trains are called Coradia iLint trains and have been manufactured by Alstom. The company claims that these trains can run 1,000 km on a single tank of hydrogen. The excess energy is stored in the lithium-ion batteries on the train.

The first of these hydrogen trains started operating in Germany on Sunday. The country will be rolling 14 more such trains in the coming months. Alstom says that not only Germany, there's demand from other countries as well, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Norway and Denmark.

While these trains appear to be beneficial in every way, they are also more expensive than diesel locomotives. However, if the expenses are looked at in the long run, the hydrogen trains end up being cheaper due to the rechargeable nature of the lithium-ion batteries. Each train costs $7 million.

