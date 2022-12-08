World's strongest passports list 2022: India stands at 87th position, UAE ranked the best

The UAE has got the first position in the rating of passports for 2022, while India was ranked 87 in the list of the strongest passports in the world.

After the UAE, European nations dominated the list's top ten positions.

While UAE topped the list, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, and France were next. Pakistan was 94th, while Afghanistan was last.

Japan is easily accessible from 171 countries and is ranked 24 on Arton's index. This year's list by Henley & Partners ranked the nation's travel document as the best in the world.

The Passport Index 2022, published by Arton Capital, ranks the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport rankings indicate how many countries you can visit without a visa.

A passport is a travel document that confirms the identity and nationality of the holder for the purpose of international travel. Passports are issued by governments to their citizens.

Travelers can enter 180 nations without hassle with a UAE passport, which is seven more than European nations like Germany and Sweden and nine more than Japan.

The Passport Index methodology is based on the 139 United Nations members, with six territories considered for the list. The information is based on official information provided by governments, updated in real-time with crowdsourced intelligence, and strengthened with exclusive research from incredibly reliable sources.

A three-tier method is used to determine the individual rank of each passport: mobility score (MS) - includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days), VF portion of their score vs VOA, and United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI) is used as a tiebreaker. The UNDP HDI is an important indicator of a country's international perception.

