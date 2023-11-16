Xi Jinping thanks Joe Biden for reminding him to buy a birthday card for wife, Peng Liyuan

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a busy man. After all it is not an easy task running one of the largest economies in the world and a nation with the second-highest population. Turns out the Chinese leader forgot his wife’s birthday – well, almost – and was reminded by none other than US President Joe Biden!

Peng Liyuan, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s wife of over three decades, celebrates her birthday on November 20, the same day US President Joe Biden celebrates his. Liyuan turns 61, as Biden turns 81.

According to a report in AFP, Biden had asked the Chinese leader to pass on his birthday wishes to Peng Liyuan, who is a well-known soprano in China. Xi Jinping then acknowledged that the date had passed him by as he was extremely caught up with work. Xi, then reportedly, thanked Biden for reminding him.

Biden also told reporters after the meeting between the two leaders that his relationship with Xi is a deep one. "I spent more time with President Xi than any world leader…so, I think I know the man. I know his modus operandi,” said Biden. Biden and Xi had spent hours in each other’s company back when they were vice-presidents of their respective nations.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spent Wednesday in a “productive” summit, and agreed to restore military-to-military communications and ease tensions. The Chinese leader told his US counterpart that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the US, and highlighted that there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, US executives dined with Xi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum following a day of talks between Xi and Biden. The high-security dinner gave the opportunity for companies to hear directly from the Chinese leader as the nation seeks ways to emerge from its economic slowdown. Executives such as Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock's Laurence Fink, Broadcom's Hock Tan, Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio and Pfizer's Albert Bourla attended the dinner. US Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo attended the event with other US officials too.

Xi said that the world needs China and the US to work together and it is wrong to view China as a threat. China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, said Xi. “China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

