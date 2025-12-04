'Design First, Always,' says Ørgreen Optics CEO as the brand brings Danish minimalism to India

Danish eyewear brand Ørgreen Optics is a new entrant in India's premium eyewear market. Based in Copenhagen, the premium design house already has a strong global presence, with most of its production in Japan, reinforcing its position in the high-end segment. The brand is well established across Europe and North America and is steadily expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Founder and CEO Henrik Ørgreen spoke about the company’s India entry through a strategic partnership with ZEISS India and the road ahead.



Advertisement

What made this the right moment to enter India?



HO: Ørgreen has recently entered the Indian market. Globally, we’re present in more than 50 countries and we’re gaining traction in Asia-Pacific as well. Although we’ve worked in this space for more than 25 years, entering a market like India, or certain Asian markets, almost feels like starting anew.



For several years we’ve been evaluating when and how to enter, and over the last three years, we seriously considered whether the timing was right. With a premium product comes a premium price, so we needed to be sure the market was ready. For us, entering India is a long-term decision. The key factor was finding the right partner to build a rollout strategy. Around the world, we work through long-term partnerships, we don’t shift strategies or distributors year to year. Stability is important because it signals reliability to retailers and end consumers.



Advertisement

How does the strategic collaboration with ZEISS India strengthen your vision for the brand’s debut?



HO: We spent more than a year searching for the right partner and staying in communication. When we began discussions with Zeiss, we realised there were strong synergies. Understanding the qualities they bring and aligning them with Ørgreen’s values helped us see the potential for a strong partnership.



India mirrors some of our other growing markets, where there is tremendous interest in the luxury segment—major global brands, big fashion names, large branding spends. After that interest comes a shift toward designer brands, which is the segment we represent. We feel the Indian market is now mature for a brand like ours, and with the right partner and a long-term strategy, the timing feels right.

Advertisement



How would you position Ørgreen within the broader eyewear market in India? What are the current price points for the various collections?



HO: To define our segment: there is the discount segment, the fashion segment, and then the designer segment. We fall solidly in the designer segment—brands that may be less commercially known but are rooted in design, aesthetics, craftsmanship, colours, materials, and quality. We don’t have $100 million marketing budgets; our marketing is through our product and reputation. With Zeiss as our partner in India, we believe we have a strong start.



In India, our entry-level collection starts at ₹25,000, and the premium titanium collection goes up to ₹45,000. These may vary slightly, but broadly, our range sits between ₹25,000 and ₹45,000.



Ørgreen frames are known for minimalism. How do you see this translating into a diverse and expressive market like India?



HO: Colouring is one of the key elements. Yes, our design is clean, very Danish, very minimalistic, but we place enormous attention on colours and materials. Across our collections—acetate, stainless steel, titanium, and 3D-printed frames—the colour work is a defining feature. We even have a full-time colour designer working closely with our creative team.

This combination of clean lines and expressive colours is what makes Ørgreen distinctive. You’re right that India is a diverse and expressive market. We believe there is a niche for our aesthetic, but we are also learning, both from Zeiss and from our market assessments. We’re entering with a clear identity, but with an open mind on what will resonate.



For example, our new global collection, which we are also launching in India, is more expressive—bolder colours, more attitude, while still maintaining clean Danish lines. It’s aimed at a younger, more diverse audience. Depending on how the market responds, we may adapt with more customisation in future, but we always stay true to our DNA.



Advertisement

What would make a consumer choose Ørgreen over another designer brand in the same range? What is your key USP?



HO: It’s a two-step process: reaching retailers and educating them, and then helping retailers reach the end consumer. We invest heavily in training opticians, especially in the start-up phase. We conduct seminars explaining who Ørgreen is, our history, our craftsmanship, and what makes our products unique. Design comes first: the frame must fit the wearer’s face and identity. Then come the materials, colours, craftsmanship, finishing, and after-sales service. All these elements together form the Ørgreen proposition.



We also work closely with Zeiss to ensure service quality matches the product. Competition is tough, but in every market we’ve entered, growth has come gradually—by building momentum through quality, education, and consistency.

We also support all of this with a marketing approach suited to each region. But we always stay true to who we are. After 25 years, we cannot compromise on our identity.



Premium eyewear is a competitive space. What trends do you foresee shaping India’s market in the next 3–5 years, and what are you betting on?



HO: We’re betting on colour, our new acetate collections, and our premium titanium frames. At a recent seminar with partners from India and across Asia, we showcased initiatives for 2026 and 2027. Understanding trends requires being close to the market—visiting often, talking to partners, collecting insights.



We have new collections coming in the fourth quarter of next year as well—lighter frames, technical innovations, and the signature Danish aesthetic. These, we believe, will appeal to India’s evolving premium eyewear consumer.



Advertisement

With your Zeiss partnership, are you focusing mainly on optical stores, or are you also considering broader retail and omni-channel approaches?



HO: Our strategic partnership with Zeiss involves building the market through their Vision Centers and independent opticians. We don’t have an online presence globally or in India yet. We are evaluating it, but prescription eyewear online comes with complexities—accuracy, regulations, and the risk of pairing a premium frame with poor-quality lenses. For now, our focus is brick-and-mortar retail through partners we trust. Long term, we’ll adapt based on how the market evolves.



As the founder, and with your name on the brand, what do you personally value most about Ørgreen?



HO: It’s the attention to detail. When you put your name on a brand, it must stand for something. It’s a long-term commitment. I want people to recognise our frames for their longevity, craftsmanship, innovation, and design precision. Even in the early days in the late ’90s, when we worked with our first factory in Japan, we refused to compromise on details. It slowed us down at times, but it defined who we are. Today, my dream is that someone in India picks up an Ørgreen frame 15 years from now and thinks, “This still looks beautiful—and it lasted.”





You spoke about durability and quality. Could you elaborate on your sustainability efforts as well?



HO: We’ve conducted lifecycle analyses across our collections. Titanium frames, made in Japan through traditional processes, have the highest carbon footprint due to heavy machinery and energy usage. Switching to greener electricity reduced that footprint by about 25%.



Our most sustainable collection is our 3D-printed PA11 line, made from Polyamide. Excess powder is reused at a rate of 98–99%, reducing waste significantly. Ørgreen does not market itself as a “green brand”. We are responsible, we improve where possible, but premium craftsmanship can only be sustainable to a certain degree. Still, each year, we work to minimise our environmental impact.