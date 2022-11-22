FableStreet onboards Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Srinidhi Shetty as brand ambassadors

Female western wear brand FableStreet has announced Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors. The brand has launched its latest campaign #FitsLikeNothingElse with the famous names. The campaign highlights the need for brands to design clothes keeping Indian body sizes and shapes in mind.

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FS Life, the parent company which owns FableStreet, said that the journey of the brand began with a very clear philosophy of designing clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes, making them more confident about their appearance.

Explaining the idea behind taking not one but three brand ambassadors on board, Gudwani said that it is as simple as how one size cannot justify the diversity of Indian body sizes, one brand ambassador couldn't do justice to the brand philosophy.

She added that any woman, whether she is an XS or XL, should wear FableStreet's clothes and feel like they are made for her. "She should be able to say - FableStreet fits like me!"

Sonakshi Sinha said that FableStreet is a brand that focuses on making clothes for women of all body shapes and sizes. Remembering how she went through the journey herself in the teenage years, where she always found it hard to find clothes that fit her, she added: "I found a strong personal connect with the brand. Thus, when the brand reached out, I didn't have to think before saying yes to the association. It was a pleasure working with the team and the campaign.”

Huma Qureshi said it was really fun to be a part of this project. "I have always believed that every woman is ‘gorgeous in every size’. It's sad that the world wants to push the image of a particular body type being better than the others. FableStreet is doing a fabulous job with fits and size inclusivity especially for the Indian bodies. Given my personal journey of self-love, I really loved working on the campaign and hope the audience loves it too."

Gudwani mentioned that the brand has seen 100 per cent revenue growth since the campaign went live and that the company aims to be a Rs 1000 crore company in the next three-five years. She even mentioned that the brand aims to spread its venture outside online space.

Also read: Michael Kors announces Anushka Sharma as the brand ambassador for its timepieces in India

Also read: Nykaa block deals: ICICI Pru MF, Société Générale, BofA Securities & Morgan Stanley among buyers