Michael Kors announces Anushka Sharma as the brand ambassador for its timepieces in India

Michael Kors has announced that actress Anushka Sharma is the new brand ambassador for Michael Kors timepieces in India.

Johnson Verghese, Managing Director for Fossil India called Anushka Sharma a trailblazer and said, "Anushka has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family.”

Anushka Sharma said that she has long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and is happy to be working with them as an ambassador. "The Michael Kors brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India," she said.

According to the luxury brand, the collaboration will extend to promoting the watch vertical for women, with the star already slated to appear in the upcoming Michael Kors campaigns launching in November.

Michael Kors currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products.

The company operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia.

Anushka Sharma on the movie front, is working on 'Chakda 'Xpress', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. In September the actor shared a still from the movie which is all set to release this December.

The actor and producer made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the top-grossing romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.

