From Mumbai to Delhi: Nykaaland 3.0 redefines India’s beauty culture with global and homegrown brands

Nykaaland 3.0 brought Delhi to life this weekend, transforming the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, into an electrifying beauty festival. Co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, the three-day event attracted 30,000+ beauty enthusiasts, 60+ global and homegrown brands, and 3,000+ influencers, celebrities, and industry icons, marking its first-ever debut in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

A Landmark Event in Delhi

For Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO of Nykaa Beauty, the Delhi debut of Nykaaland represents a “defining moment for India’s beauty ecosystem.” “With over 30,000 attendees at our first-ever Delhi edition, the festival has evolved into India’s largest immersive beauty platform,” Nayar told Business Today. “The scale, engagement, and enthusiasm we witnessed reinforce that beauty in India is no longer just transactional; it is experiential, cultural, and community-driven.”

Day 1 kicked off with Rasha Thadani setting the tone in a stunning, high-shine look. Kylie Cosmetics made its India debut, drawing crowds eager to try the brand’s iconic products. The day ended with DJ MoCity and Dynamite Discoclub, keeping the festival energy high.

Advertisement

Curated for Delhi’s Discerning Audience

In an interview with Business Today, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Branded IPs at BookMyShow, discussed how Delhi’s unique beauty culture shaped the festival. "Delhi has always been the go-to destination for fashion and beauty in India. Its audience is curious, discerning, and constantly seeking experiences that inspire and surprise," Roncon explained. He emphasised how the city’s dynamic culture influenced every aspect of Nykaaland's curation, from immersive masterclasses to interactive brand activations.

For this edition, the festival featured over 60 beauty brands, including both global icons like YSL Beauty, Armani Beauty, and Supergoop!, and homegrown innovators like Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Minimalist. As part of the global beauty revolution, Nykaaland also introduced Korean beauty with brands like Laneige and Sulwhasoo. The theme for the event, “In Full Bloom,” mirrored Delhi’s bold spirit and creativity.

Advertisement

Transforming Beauty into Experience

“Nykaaland is much more than just a festival,” said Roncon. "It’s an experience where artistry, music, and community come together." The event beautifully combined beauty with live music and fashion, drawing from Delhi’s deeply embedded culture of self-expression. Performances from Prateek Kuhad, Panjabi MC, and Jonita Gandhi electrified the crowd, blending the worlds of beauty and entertainment seamlessly.

The festival also featured masterclasses by renowned beauty experts like Daniel Bauer, Namrata Soni, and Mehak Oberoi, making beauty education accessible and experiential. "This year, our masterclasses are designed with leading makeup artists to demonstrate product efficacy in real time," Nayar shared in his interview, further solidifying Nykaaland’s role as India’s premier destination for beauty education.

Nykaaland’s Pan-India Vision

For Nykaaland, the Delhi debut is just the beginning. Nayar emphasised that the festival is part of a larger vision to take Nykaaland across India. "From the beginning, Nykaaland was conceived as a travelling festival that celebrates the diversity of beauty across India," Nayar explained. With plans to expand to more metros and even Tier 2 cities, Nykaaland aims to build a national beauty movement that is inclusive, engaging, and culturally relevant.

In Delhi, the festival celebrated beauty, culture, and self-expression on a scale never seen before. Through its dynamic combination of immersive beauty experiences, interactive brand activations, and live entertainment, Nykaaland 3.0 has solidified its position as India’s leading beauty festival.