Heritage reimagined: Jaipur Watch Company’s Filigree III collection out now melding vintage and contemporary vibes

Jaipur Watch Company’s latest Filigree III collection is merging vintage coins and intricate filigree into watches that balance old-world allure with modern finesse. This season, the brand leans deeply into India’s rich cultural past, unveiling a series that evokes a sense of intimate, storied luxury, something beyond the mere ticking of a watch.

Filigree, a technique once reserved for the ornate jewellery of India’s royal courts, finds new expression here, delicately framing a 1 Anna coin from the era of King George VI. It’s an invitation to consider history not as a backdrop, but as the main event. The coin, seamlessly encased, brings a quietly rebellious spirit, offset by high-polish 316L stainless steel and a sapphire crystal finish, a balance that speaks to Jaipur Watch Company’s ability to honour heritage while elevating it into something strikingly contemporary.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the Filigree III Wristwear, a collection that resonates deeply with our passion for preserving the art of filigree while bringing new vibrancy to this heritage craft,” says Gaurav Mehta, Founder of Jaipur Watch Company. “Following the overwhelming success of the original Filigree collection, which completely sold out, we are excited to present this third edition, with updated colours, refined dimensions, and enhanced movement options. Each piece in the Filigree III collection embodies our dedication to fine artistry and serves as a bridge between history and modernity. We believe this collection will not only appeal to long-time enthusiasts but also inspire a new generation of jewellery lovers who appreciate both beauty and cultural legacy in their accessories.”

At 38mm, the Filigree III watch sits discreetly on the wrist, a purposeful design choice that contrasts starkly with the current trend of oversized, assertive timepieces. This restraint in size, however, doesn’t dilute its impact. With the Miyota 2033 movement ticking reliably at its heart, the Filigree III marries function with artistry in a way that feels rare, even among luxury circles.

In an era marked by fast-paced trends, the Filigree III collection offers a slower, more considered approach to style. This is a watch that appeals to those who find value in rarity and refinement - a reminder that, in some instances, less truly is more.