Jaipur Watch Company unveils limited-edition 'Eternal' timepiece

Just in time for Father's Day, Jaipur Watch Company has unveiled a tribute to Indian heritage with its latest creation: the "Eternal" Watch Collection. This limited-edition timepiece embodies history, elegance, and craftsmanship, featuring a genuine One Pice coin from independent India's first coinage.

The use of the One Pice coin, minted in 1950 on Republic Day, is more than just decorative. It symbolises a pivotal moment in India's history, with the galloping horse motif representing the nation's leap towards independence. This historical significance is further enhanced by the choice of a mother-of-pearl dial, available in both blue and white, adding a touch of refined sophistication.

Related Articles

Jaipur Watch Company founder, Gaurav Mehta, describes the "Eternal" collection as a versatile accessory, suitable for any occasion. The sleek design, powered by a reliable NH 35 movement and protected by sapphire crystal, speaks to those who appreciate the blend of tradition and modern elegance.

"With its sleek design and historical significance, it is not just a fashion statement but a timeless treasure that embodies the essence of India’s storied past and its vibrant present. This watch is perfect for history enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone who appreciates the blend of tradition and contemporary elegance," Mehta said.

Limited to just 300 units, the "Eternal" Watch Collection is poised to become a sought-after treasure for collectors and enthusiasts alike.