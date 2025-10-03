Indian Sneaker Festival makes landmark Mumbai debut in December with Lil Yachty, Tyla and more artists

The Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) will host its first-ever Mumbai edition on 6-7 December 2025, marking a major expansion for what has become the country’s biggest celebration of sneakers, streetwear, and youth culture. The event will take place at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, with organisers expecting over 60,000 attendees across two days.

Advertisement

Produced by Trix Entertainment, ISF Mumbai 2025 promises a mix of music, fashion, food, art, and culture designed to resonate with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The festival will feature headline performances by:

• Tyla, Grammy-winning Afrobeats star

• Lil Yachty, U.S. rap innovator

• Charlotte de Witte, Belgian techno powerhouse

• Alok, Brazilian DJ and producer, premiering his Keep Art Human project

They will be joined by electronic music names including Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, Magdalena, and Cristoph, alongside Indian talents such as KR$NA, Kayan, and rising rapper Baby Jean.

“The inaugural edition signifies more than just expansion; it paves the way for a new cultural cornerstone in the city,” said Nikunj Duggal, Co-Founder, Indian Sneaker Festival.

Advertisement

Alongside the music, the festival will showcase over 60 brands, from global heavyweights like Puma, Foot Locker, Fila, and New Balance to Indian streetwear names such as Comet, Gully Labs, Natty Garb, and Deadbear. Exclusive limited-edition drops, live sneaker customisation, and art activations will highlight the culture at its core.

The event also includes:

• A curated food village featuring Mumbai’s iconic street food and modern fusion kitchens

• Live cocktail bars and beverage zones

• Content creation spaces with sneaker-themed installations for festival-goers to capture and share their experiences

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Indian Sneaker Festival. It’s incredible to see such a vibrant landscape dedicated to sneaker and street culture in India,” said Tyla.

Advertisement

“This is my first time in the country, and I’m stoked to celebrate creativity, community, and culture with everyone,” added Lil Yachty.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹3,999 for general access, ₹6,999 for fanpit, and ₹16,999 for VVIP lounge. Festival timings will run from 12 noon to 11 pm IST on both days.