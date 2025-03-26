Jacob & Co x Salman Khan ‘The World Is Yours’ dual time zone watch unveiled

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has teamed up with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. to release a special edition timepiece as part of the brand’s celebrated The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone collection. The new watch, created as a tribute to Khan’s legendary father, Salim Khan, celebrates heritage, family, and the spirit of global connection.

The collaboration between Khan and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo is rooted in a deep friendship that has grown over the years. The two bonded over their shared admiration for timepieces and stories of father-son relationships. Khan, a long-time fan of the luxury watch brand and regularly seen wearing pieces like the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, was inspired by the tale behind The World Is Yours collection.

Salman Khan expressed his excitement and personal connection to the piece: "Time connects us across generations. When I learned Jacob’s story, I knew I wanted to create a timepiece that honored my father’s role in my life. ‘The World Is Yours’ is more than a watch - it’s a symbol of family, legacy, and the moments that shape us.”

The special edition watch is designed to appeal to global travelers, boasting a unique dual time zone feature with independently adjustable hour and minute settings. This intricate mechanism allows the user to keep track of two completely separate time zones. A rare attribute in high-end watchmaking that addresses the needs of those navigating non-standard time differences like India’s GMT +5:30.

Reflecting Salman Khan’s deep connection to his heritage, the timepiece includes several design elements inspired by India. The dial is accented with saffron and green hues reminiscent of the Indian flag, while a laser-engraved world map and the inscription Salman Khan appear on the case back. The actor’s initials, “S.K.”, are displayed on the lower dial at the 6 o’clock position, further personalising the piece.

The watch also comes in a custom box crafted in Khan’s favourite shade of turquoise, a tribute to his iconic turquoise bracelet, which has become a signature part of his persona.

The limited-edition timepiece is individually numbered and aimed at collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate a blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and storytelling.