Jaipur Watch Company unveils Filigree IV, a tribute to India’s craftsmanship and heritage

Gaurav Mehta, Founder of Jaipur Watch Company, has unveiled the Filigree IV Wristwear, the latest addition to the brand’s celebrated Filigree collection. Guided by his vision of blending India’s artistic traditions with modern design, Mehta continues to reinterpret craftsmanship through fine horology.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient art of filigree jewellery-making, the new Filigree IV pays homage to a craft where artisans intricately solder delicate metal threads into elegant motifs and lace-like patterns. Known for its fluidity and ornamental precision, filigree has long reflected the grace of Art Deco influences. Mehta’s interpretation preserves this meticulous artistry while infusing it with modern restraint and sophistication.

Adding a deeper layer of cultural resonance, the Filigree IV incorporates the 2 Naya Paisa coin, a post-independence artefact minted between 1957 and 1963. Each timepiece thus becomes a wearable symbol of India’s history, linking craftsmanship with collective memory.

“The Filigree IV embodies our mission to preserve heritage while continually evolving our design language,” says Gaurav Mehta. “It’s a tribute to timeless craftsmanship, reimagined for today’s collectors.”

With its refined proportions, new colourways, and a redesigned case, the Filigree IV captures the brand’s hallmark of precision and storytelling through design. It stands as a seamless continuation of Jaipur Watch Company’s dedication to preserving India’s artistry while shaping the future of luxury watchmaking.