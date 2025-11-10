Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
lifestyle
fashion
Jaipur Watch Company unveils Filigree IV, a tribute to India’s craftsmanship and heritage

Jaipur Watch Company unveils Filigree IV, a tribute to India’s craftsmanship and heritage

Jaipur Watch Company’s new Filigree IV timepiece honours India’s artisanal legacy through contemporary watchmaking elegance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2025 7:52 AM IST
Jaipur Watch Company unveils Filigree IV, a tribute to India’s craftsmanship and heritageJaipur Watch Company Filigree IV

Gaurav Mehta, Founder of Jaipur Watch Company, has unveiled the Filigree IV Wristwear, the latest addition to the brand’s celebrated Filigree collection. Guided by his vision of blending India’s artistic traditions with modern design, Mehta continues to reinterpret craftsmanship through fine horology.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient art of filigree jewellery-making, the new Filigree IV pays homage to a craft where artisans intricately solder delicate metal threads into elegant motifs and lace-like patterns. Known for its fluidity and ornamental precision, filigree has long reflected the grace of Art Deco influences. Mehta’s interpretation preserves this meticulous artistry while infusing it with modern restraint and sophistication.

Advertisement

Adding a deeper layer of cultural resonance, the Filigree IV incorporates the 2 Naya Paisa coin, a post-independence artefact minted between 1957 and 1963. Each timepiece thus becomes a wearable symbol of India’s history, linking craftsmanship with collective memory.

“The Filigree IV embodies our mission to preserve heritage while continually evolving our design language,” says Gaurav Mehta. “It’s a tribute to timeless craftsmanship, reimagined for today’s collectors.”

With its refined proportions, new colourways, and a redesigned case, the Filigree IV captures the brand’s hallmark of precision and storytelling through design. It stands as a seamless continuation of Jaipur Watch Company’s dedication to preserving India’s artistry while shaping the future of luxury watchmaking.

Published on: Nov 10, 2025 7:52 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today