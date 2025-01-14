Jaipur Watch Company unveils Pice heritage watch celebrating Republic Day

Jaipur Watch Company has unveiled its latest creation, the Pice Heritage Watch, to commemorate India’s Republic Day. This limited-edition timepiece encapsulates the nation’s rich cultural legacy and craftsmanship while incorporating modern design elements.

At the heart of the Pice Heritage Watch is a rare piece of history - a genuine ‘One-Pice coin’ from 1943 - 1947, alongside the first coin of the Republic of India (1950 - 1955). These coins, significant milestones in India’s journey to sovereignty, are embedded in the watch’s dial.

“The Horse Coin, representing India’s newfound sovereignty, now graces this timepiece as a tribute to our republic’s rich history,” the company said in a statement.

The design draws inspiration from India’s hand-hammered brass craft, with textured dials reflecting artisanal heritage. The use of Devanagari numerals adds a cultural layer, making the watch a masterpiece of patriotism and artistry.

With a 40mm case and movable lugs, the Pice Heritage Watch is tailored for both men and women, ensuring universal appeal and comfort. Constructed from premium stainless steel, the timepiece balances durability with elegance, offering a blend of vintage charm and modern functionality.