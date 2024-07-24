Omega celebrates Olympic spirit with a special Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition

The countdown is on! This Friday, July 26th, the world will turn its attention to Paris as the Olympic Games 2024 kick-off, ushering in a summer of unparalleled athletic competition. And for the 31st time since 1932, Omega will be at the heart of it all, serving as the Official Timekeeper for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But Omega's involvement goes far beyond simply keeping time. The brand has already unveiled two dedicated timepieces in anticipation of the Games – the Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 and the Chronoscope Paris 2024. Now, Omega adds a third stunning watch to the lineup: the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition.

This exceptional timepiece is a tribute to the coveted Olympic medals, incorporating gold, silver, and bronze into its design. It also marks the return of Omega's ultra-cool CK 859 concept, a nod to the brand's rich watchmaking heritage.

The Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition comes in 39mm case, crafted from Omega's exclusive Bronze Gold, and exudes a warm, vintage allure. This unique alloy, enriched with 37.5% gold, palladium, and silver, boasts a distinctive pink hue and exceptional resistance to corrosion.

The dial, crafted from shimmering Ag 925 silver, provides a stunning backdrop for the slender 18K Sedna™ Gold hands, coated with a unique PVD Bronze Gold finish. This captivating interplay of gold, silver, and bronze pays homage to the iconic medals awarded to Olympic athletes.

"The design is a dedicated homage to sporting achievement, which OMEGA is deeply involved with on a global scale," stated the brand in a press release. Omega's enduring legacy as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games is evident in every detail of this limited-edition watch.

The vintage-inspired design harks back to a classic Omega wristwatch from 1939, featuring the intricate "Clous de Paris" pattern at the centre of the dial. This traditional French motif, known for its meticulous craftsmanship, adds a touch of elegance and history to the timepiece.

Beneath its stunning exterior beats the heart of a champion – the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8926. This manual-winding movement, a modern interpretation of the vintage 30T2 calibre, guarantees exceptional precision and performance.

The Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition looks like a wearable piece of history. Presented in a special box with a certification card from METAS (the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology).