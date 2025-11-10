OMEGA hosts fourth edition of OMEGA Trophy at DLF Golf and Country Club

OMEGA hosted the fourth edition of the OMEGA Trophy at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, uniting accomplished golfers from across India in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

Bollywood actor and Friend of the Brand Abhishek Bachchan attended the evening celebration, joined by actress Mandira Bedi, adding a touch of star power to the event.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the OMEGA Trophy has become an annual highlight in India’s golfing calendar. The tournament reflects OMEGA’s enduring support for the sport and its close ties with the golfing community both in India and internationally.

OMEGA’s Master Chronometer Certification stands as a symbol of the brand’s dedication to precision and performance, qualities that seamlessly connect its legacy of fine watchmaking with the spirit of sport. This shared pursuit of excellence continues to inspire athletes and enthusiasts worldwide.

The fourth edition of the OMEGA Trophy further strengthens the brand’s longstanding relationship with golf, supporting its growth while honouring precision and performance on the course. Created to champion golfing excellence across the globe, the event offers a platform for India’s top golfers to compete and be recognised as part of OMEGA’s international golf family.