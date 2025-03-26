RCB announces partnership with Japanese watchmaker SEIKO for IPL 2025

Japanese watchmaker SEIKO has announced a partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 IPL season. The collaboration is part of SEIKO’s ongoing engagement with the sporting world, aligning its brand with cricket’s widespread appeal.

SEIKO, known for its 140-year history in watchmaking, has a longstanding association with sports. The watchmaker was the official timekeeper for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. This partnership with RCB is aimed at reinforcing the brand’s presence in cricket, highlighting shared values of precision and performance.

"SEIKO has a longstanding legacy in sports, built on precision, innovation, and performance—qualities that mirror the ethos of Royal Challengers Bengaluru," said Niladri Mazumder, President & COO of SEIKO India. "Our partnership with them is a natural extension of our commitment to excellence, and we are proud to be associated with a team that exemplifies resilience and performance."

RCB, one of the IPL’s original teams, has been a consistent performer in the tournament, reaching the play-offs multiple times. The team’s Chief Operating Officer, Rajesh V Menon, welcomed the partnership, stating, "RCB is renowned for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable experiences for our fans. We are thrilled to partner with SEIKO to mark the celebration of cricket, forever etched in time."

The partnership will involve co-branded campaigns and special initiatives for fans throughout the season. While financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed, SEIKO’s involvement is expected to add to the brand’s visibility in the Indian market, where cricket enjoys widespread popularity.

SEIKO has a history of innovation in timekeeping, including the introduction of Japan’s first wristwatch in 1913 and the world’s first quartz watch in 1969. The company’s expansion into sports partnerships reflects its strategy of aligning with high-performance teams and athletes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India, has also diversified into business ventures such as fitness products, non-alcoholic beverages, and hospitality. The team recently won the Women’s Premier League 2024 and has been strengthening its presence in both men’s and women’s cricket.