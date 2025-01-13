scorecardresearch
Vacheron Constantin 222 in steel unveiled: A vintage classic reimagined

Vacheron Constantin’s iconic Historiques 222 in steel Vacheron Constantin’s iconic Historiques 222 in steel

In the realm of haute horology, few watches inspire as much admiration as Vacheron Constantin’s Historiques 222. Now, the maison has given this revered model a contemporary twist, unveiling it in stainless steel for the first time. A departure from gold, yet steeped in its vintage heritage, this release has already set pulses racing among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The Historiques 222, originally designed by Jorg Hysek in 1977, was Vacheron’s answer to the integrated sports watch craze. Marking the brand’s 222nd anniversary, the “Jumbo” 222 became an icon in its own right. Now, the stainless steel iteration, priced at $32,000, brings a more casual, versatile edge to this celebrated timepiece.

What sets this 222 apart is its faithful adherence to the original dimensions, 37mm in diameter and 7.95mm thick, paired with the robust automatic calibre 2455/2. The hallmark extra-thin case ensures it wears effortlessly on the wrist, while the striking matte blue dial and fluted bezel underscore its vintage-inspired charm. A butterfly deployment clasp, integrated bracelet, and display caseback modernise its aesthetics without compromising its legacy.

Unlike the earlier yellow gold reissue, the steel model caters to contemporary tastes, offering both the allure of vintage and the practicality of stainless steel. Its 50m water resistance may not qualify it as a full-fledged sports watch, but it’s perfectly suited for urban adventures and collectors seeking the perfect blend of history and sophistication.

Beyond its impeccable design, the Historiques 222 in steel is an ode to Vacheron Constantin’s 270-year legacy of craftsmanship. While it isn’t a limited edition, the watch is available only through Vacheron Constantin boutiques.

Published on: Jan 13, 2025, 7:38 PM IST
