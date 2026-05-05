Why did Isha Ambani carry a 'mango' to the Met Gala 2026?

When Isha Ambani stepped onto the Met Gala 2026 carpet in a gold-threaded Gaurav Gupta saree, the look was instantly arresting. But beyond the couture and heirloom jewels, it was an unusual detail, a mango in her hand, that drew unexpected attention and quickly became a talking point.

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At the Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani delivered a clear message in support of Indian craftsmanship and artistic expression.

She chose a custom saree by Gaurav Gupta, detailed with hand-painted Pichwai-inspired motifs and paired with a sculptural cape, a hallmark of the designer’s work. The saree was crafted using pure gold threads by artisans associated with Swadesh, highlighting traditional techniques.

Her blouse added historical and personal depth. Studded with diamonds, it also featured a sarpech that once belonged to the Nizam’s collection.

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"The blouse is full of my mother's jewellery pieces," Ambani said in an interview to Vogue on the red carpet.

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Expanding on the design, Gaurav Gupta wrote, "Over 1800 carats of diamonds, alongside emeralds, polki and kundan, are embedded into the garment (the blouse), transforming it into a living surface of inheritance and form."

However, the standout detail of her appearance was the accessory she carried, a mango sculpture created by Subodh Gupta, placed inside a crochet bag. The piece served as a cultural reference while also reflecting the event’s ‘Fashion is Art’ theme.

Subodh Gupta is known for reimagining everyday objects, such as utensils and food, into impactful contemporary artworks, making the mango a fitting artistic inclusion.

Adding to the Indian aesthetic, Ambani wore a gajra-inspired hairpiece, an interpretation of the traditional mogra gajra, crafted using paper, copper, and brass by artist Sourabh Gupta.

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Her appearance followed a similar theme seen earlier. At a pre-Met Gala event in New York on May 1, she wore a bandage dress constructed using 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region and craft tradition from India.

Over the past few years, Ambani has consistently chosen Indian designers for the Met Gala. In 2024, she wore a floral gown by Rahul Mishra, and in 2025, an androgynous look by Anamika Khanna. This year’s Gaurav Gupta X Swadesh saree continues that ongoing focus.