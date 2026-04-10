Globus Spirits launches TERAI Tequila, bets on India's premium Agave spirits opportunity

As India’s alcobev market steadily pivots towards premiumisation, Globus Spirits Limited is making a decisive move into one of the world’s fastest-growing categories—agave spirits. With the launch of TERAI Tequila, the company is not just introducing a new product, but staking a claim in what could be the next big premium segment in India’s evolving drinking culture.

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The launch marks Globus Spirits’ entry into the global tequila category, anchored in authenticity and global craftsmanship. TERAI Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, the historic heartland of tequila, at the La Huaracha Distillery, where traditions have been preserved over generations. Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave grown in mineral-rich volcanic soil, the spirit is imported into India and bottled under the supervision of the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT), making it the first authentic tequila to be bottled locally under such regulation.

For Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director and CEO of Globus Spirits, the move is as much about timing as it is about consumer evolution. “It’s a very exciting category… we’re seeing the beginnings of the story in tequila, whether it’s house parties, weddings, or nightlife in bars, people are migrating to tequila,” he tells Business Today, pointing to a clear shift in consumption behaviour.

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Globally, tequila has seen a sustained surge in demand, particularly in premium and super-premium segments. In India, however, the category has largely remained confined to urban nightlife and cocktail culture. Swarup believes that is set to change. “We believe that this trend is going to percolate through many different markets, not just metros but even smaller markets in the country,” he notes.

A key challenge for tequila in India has been accessibility, both in terms of price and product quality. Swarup highlights a clear gap in the market: “Products that are accessible in price often leave much to be desired in terms of taste and packaging, while those that deliver on experience are exceedingly expensive.” TERAI Tequila aims to bridge that divide, offering a premium yet relatively accessible price point in the ₹3,600–₹4,500 range in key markets. TERAI Tequila Blanco will initially retail at approximately ₹5,815 in Rajasthan, with prices ranging between ₹3,600 and ₹4,500 in Haryana and Goa, subject to state taxation.

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The brand debuts with TERAI Blanco, a style that represents the purest expression of Blue Weber Agave. On the palate, it delivers a balance of warm agave sweetness and peppery spice, finishing with an earthy depth shaped by its volcanic origins. Swarup highlights how the sweet Agave notes really come out in popular cocktails like picante but the tequila can also be easily served with just some ice and a little bit of sparkling water.

Globus Spirits, traditionally known for its manufacturing backbone, has been steadily building its branded portfolio. According to Swarup, this transition is already underway: “Our branded business has been growing the fastest… around 50% annually over the past few years.” As branded consumption increases, the company expects its revenue mix to tilt away from bulk manufacturing towards higher-margin premium offerings.

Authenticity sits at the core of this strategy. In a category where “tequila-style” products often blur the lines, Swarup is clear about differentiation. “If it’s not licensed by Mexico, it’s not tequila… we’ve tried to stay true to that manufacturing process and give consumers an authentic experience,” he says.

The focus on authenticity also feeds into a larger narrative around agave spirits. Unlike gin or vodka, tequila production is tightly regulated and geographically restricted, making it inherently more premium and difficult to replicate. This, combined with rising global demand, positions agave spirits as a high-potential category in India.

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Equally important is the role of consumer education. With advertising restrictions limiting direct outreach, Globus Spirits is relying on bartenders, retail partners, and the trade ecosystem to build awareness. “Educating industry stakeholders… is a very important part of our strategy,” Swarup explains.

Ultimately, the company is playing a long-term game. Success, Swarup says, will not be measured in immediate scale but in recall and advocacy. “If a few people try the product, remember it, and talk about it, that’s success.”

With TERAI Tequila, Globus Spirits is aligning itself with a new generation of Indian consumers, one that is increasingly global in taste, yet deeply appreciative of authenticity. As agave spirits begin to find a foothold beyond urban cocktail circuits, this launch could well mark the beginning of tequila’s next chapter in India.