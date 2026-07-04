Peat smoke meets monsoon rain: Why smoky whisky comes alive in India’s wet season

Peated whisky begins with smoke, but its character is built through much more than burning peat.

Traditionally associated with Scotland, the style is now finding a wider audience in India as consumers move beyond familiar flavour profiles and explore whiskies with deeper notes of earth, ash, spice, fruit and oak.

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Indian distillers including Amrut, Paul John and Indri have entered this space with expressions that use Scottish peat while retaining the fruit-forward, tropical character often associated with Indian single malts.

“The smoky character of a peated whisky begins at the malting stage, where peat is used as a fuel to dry germinated barley. The aromatic smoke infuses the grain with distinctive earthy, smoky and sometimes maritime notes,” said Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender at Piccadily Distilleries.

What exactly is peat?

Peat is partially decomposed vegetation formed over centuries in wet, marshy ground. When dried and burned, it produces a thick, aromatic smoke.

During whisky production, this smoke is used to dry malted barley and halt germination. Compounds from the smoke settle into the grain and later survive fermentation and distillation, creating the flavours commonly described as smoky, earthy, medicinal, maritime or ashy.

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The intensity depends on how heavily the barley is exposed to peat smoke. Some whiskies carry only a light haze of smoke, while others deliver a much more pronounced character.

Smoke is only the starting point

Peat alone does not determine the final taste.

Fermentation influences the fruit and cereal notes in the spirit, while the shape and operation of the still affect which flavours are retained during distillation. Maturation then adds another layer through the choice of cask, the length of ageing and the climate in which the whisky rests.

“However, peat is only one part of the story. Fermentation, distillation, cask selection and maturation all play a vital role in refining and balancing these smoky characteristics, ensuring they complement rather than dominate the whisky. A well-crafted peated whisky should offer layers of fruit, spice, oak and smoke in harmony,” Kumar said.

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This balance is particularly important for Indian single malts, which mature faster in the country’s warmer climate and often develop strong tropical fruit and spice notes.

How Indian distillers are using peat

Amrut Distilleries in Bengaluru was among the earliest Indian producers to establish the country’s single malts internationally.

Amrut Peated combines smoke with rich fruit, while Amrut Fusion blends unpeated Indian malt with peated Scottish malt. Amrut Peated Cask Strength pushes the style further, with an intense profile built around peat smoke, honey and baked mango.

Goa-based Paul John also uses Indian barley with Scottish peat. Paul John Peated Select Cask carries notes of barbecue smoke, sweet dates and warm spice, while Paul John Bold offers a softer entry into the category through honey, smoke and a touch of coastal salinity.

Indri Agneya, made at Piccadily Distilleries in Haryana, takes a slightly peated approach. The whisky uses Scottish peat and is bottled without chill filtration and with natural colour, combining smoke with cherry and bourbon-cask notes.

“With Indri Agneya, we wanted to present a slightly peated Indian single malt that reflects both global craftsmanship and Indian character. It is a whisky where the smoke is elegant and integrated, allowing the fruit-forward house style of Indri to shine through while delivering the depth and warmth that peat lovers seek,” Kumar said.

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Why peat works during the monsoon

Peated whisky has a natural seasonal appeal during the rains.

Lower temperatures and damp evenings can make its smoky, warming character feel more pronounced. The style also pairs easily with food associated with the Indian monsoon, especially dishes carrying char, spice or roasted flavours.

“The monsoon is perhaps the ideal season to enjoy a peated whisky. The cool weather naturally accentuates its warming, smoky profile, while India's seasonal cuisine, from tandoori grills and smoked kebabs to crispy pakoras and roasted mushrooms, creates exceptional pairing opportunities,” Kumar said.

A growing Indian whisky category

Peated whisky remains a relatively specialised segment, but its expansion reflects a broader shift in how Indian consumers approach single malts.

“As consumers continue to experiment with premium single malts, peated whiskies are helping broaden the conversation around Indian whisky, demonstrating that India is capable of producing expressions that are not only world-class but also remarkably diverse in style and flavour,” Kumar said.

For newcomers, lightly peated expressions offer a gentler introduction. More experienced consumers may prefer cask-strength or heavily smoked variants.

In either case, the appeal lies in contrast: smoke against fruit, earth against sweetness and warmth against the cool air of a monsoon evening.