Radico Khaitan launches ‘The Spirit of Kashmyr’ as India’s first homegrown luxury Vodka

Radico Khaitan has announced the launch of The Spirit of Kashmyr, marking its debut in the luxury vodka segment. The rollout begins in Uttar Pradesh and will expand to Goa, Maharashtra, and other key markets across the country.

Positioned as more than just a spirit, The Spirit of Kashmyr draws inspiration from the landscapes and cultural richness of Kashmir. It will be available in two variants, Indian Natural Vodka and Indian Saffron Vodka, crafted using Pampore saffron, glacier-fed Himalayan spring water, and Himalayan grains. The bottle design captures the changing skies, snow-capped peaks, and saffron blooms of the valley, topped with a crystal-clear cork.

“With the Spirit of Kashmyr, we mark a pivotal milestone in Radico Khaitan’s premiumisation journey. As India’s largest vodka makers, we bring deep category expertise and an unparalleled understanding of the craft… This vodka is created with an aspiration to transform into a leading global brand,” said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, added, “The Spirit of Kashmyr is a proud tribute to the soul of Bharat… Crafted from the rare saffron of Pampore and the pristine spring waters of the Himalayas, this vodka carries the essence of Kashmir, our crown, our pride, our heritage.”

Priced at ₹3,000 for the saffron variant and ₹2,500 for the natural variant in Uttar Pradesh, the brand also offers 180 ml bottles at ₹740 and ₹620, respectively. A nationwide integrated campaign featuring rich visuals and immersive storytelling will support the launch.

Radico Khaitan, known for brands such as Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Whisky, and Magic Moments Vodka, now aims to set a benchmark in the luxury vodka category with this new offering.