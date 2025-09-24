There are evenings when dining transcends the plate, when a restaurant becomes more than a destination—it becomes an experience. Such was the case at Royal China, Delhi, which, in collaboration with Masha Art, unveiled An Affair in Art, Cuisine & Craft—a week-long celebration where the elegance of contemporary Indian art met the finesse of Cantonese gastronomy.



The fine-dining restaurant shed its familiar identity to reimagine itself as a living gallery. Each corner, each curated vignette told a story through brushstrokes and bronze, creating a dialogue between the eye and the palate. One wandered as much as one dined, pausing to absorb Shuvankar Maitra’s striking abstraction, Rajesh Baderia’s meditative Quest, Sanjay Chakraborty’s vivid Band Series, and the textural mystery of Vivek Nimlokar’s canvas. These works were not passive adornments—they shaped the rhythm of conversation, reframed the mood of the room, and, in the most delicate way, altered the way flavours unfolded.



The kitchen responded to this artistic energy with an exclusive menu. Playful in colour, and sophisticated in intent, signature dim sums, lettuce wraps, spicy lotus root, and the vibrant salt & pepper medley were plated as though each dish sought to echo the vibrancy on the walls. Garnishes became brushstrokes, textures became metaphors; the art was not only observed but tasted.



Completing the sensory tapestry was the presence of Toki by Suntory Global Spirits, whose cocktails became as much a part of the exhibition as the canvases themselves. The crystalline lightness of the Toki Highball, the verdant freshness of the Matcha variation, and the bold flourish of the Wasabi Sour mirrored the dualities of the art.



The dining experience was refreshing yet intense, familiar yet surprising and tapped into the various senses resulting in a space where art inspired dining, dining deepened art, and together they created a dialogue of refinement and imagination.



