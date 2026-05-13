World Cocktail Day: The best bars in Delhi to visit if you take your cocktails seriously

Delhi has never been short of places for a good cocktail, but over the last few years, the city's bar scene has matured into something worth paying serious attention to. From GK2's quietly competitive third-floor cluster to Defence Colony's record-playing haunt, the capital's cocktail bars are no longer just backdrop, they're the destination. On World Cocktail Day, here's where to go.

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Sidecar, Greater Kailash II

If Delhi's bar scene were the Renaissance, Sidecar would be Michelangelo, Da Vinci and Raphael rolled into one. That's not hyperbole — it's the bar that put Delhi on the Asian cocktail map, becoming the first Indian bar to break into Asia's Top 50 Bars list and setting the standard for what a serious cocktail bar in this city could look like.

The menu rotates enough to keep things fresh, while evergreen sections ensure regulars always find their footing. Highlights include the Ceylon (smoky vodka, miso coconut liqueur, cold brew and truffle) and the Myrtle, which captures the essence of a spice market with St Remy VSOP, myrtle leaf cordial and lime. From their Delhi menu, ask for Sadar Bazar — cognac, sandalwood, orange blossom water — or the Emirati: mezcal, aperol, herb liqueur and lemon.

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Address: M-29, M Block Market, GK II | Timings: Daily, 10am–1am

Refuge, Greater Kailash II

A 43-foot bar, drinks inspired by mass migrations in history, and one of the most genuinely thoughtful cocktail menus in the city. Refuge is the kind of place where the theme doesn't feel forced — it earns its concept through ingredient quality and an uncommon attention to detail. The food is no afterthought either, with small to medium portions of seriously good plates running alongside the drinks.

The must-order is off-menu: ask for the Nacho, a clarified cocktail that tastes exactly like a nacho slathered in salsa. Order it once and you'll understand why it's not on the menu — it would outsell everything else.

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Address: M-25, Third Floor, M Block Market, GK II | Timings: Daily, 5pm–1am

AaBbCc, Vasant Vihar

Part apothecary, part listening lounge, part retrofuturistic lab — AaBbCc is one of Delhi's more singular drinking experiences. Spread across a 21-foot omakase-style bar, the interiors open with a museum-esque wall of ingredients that sets the tone immediately. The menu is divided into Yesterday (reimagined classics), Today (takes on hot favourites like an Ube Colada and Consommé Paloma) and Tomorrow (the truly experimental stuff, including a cocktail inspired by Thai curry).

The must-try is the Charred Aubergine — a gin-based cocktail that pays homage to baingan ka bharta, with roasted eggplant cordial, bell pepper-infused Patron, edible ants and three kinds of salt, served in a wooden box. It sounds theatrical because it is — and it works.

Address: First floor, No. 57, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar | Timings: Daily, 6pm–1am

No Vacancy, Greater Kailash II

"Not a secret, not a speakeasy. Just a bar above the market, hidden in plain sight." That self-description tells you a lot about No Vacancy's approach — unpretentious, confident, and just a little playful. Each cocktail comes described as a short story, and every table gets a pairing of tiny toothpicks skewered with pineapple and olives, a small touch that signals the level of thought behind the operation.

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Try the Wild Escape, said to be inspired by shrooms, with an umami profile and chocolate notes, or the Shark Attack — a tiny shark filled with wine and berry cordials that lands into a glass of clear tequila and ice, Jaws-style. The must-order is the Strawberry Cheesecake: vermouth, mezcal and gin, topped with a strawberry cheesecake foam and balanced with a note of celery.

Address: Third floor, M-63, M Block Market, GK II | Timings: Wed–Mon, 5pm until late; Tues closed

Barbet & Pals, Greater Kailash II

Barbet has pulled off something most bars fail at — it feels like a neighbourhood dive and a well-furnished speakeasy at the same time. The 38-seater draws on the mountain states of India for its menu, with top-notch flavour profiles, North Indian comfort food and some genuinely great Northeast Indian-inspired dishes. Service is impeccable. You will likely stay until closing hours, especially once the waitstaff start offering free shots as last call approaches.

The must-try is the Tickle My Pickle — a fruity, pickley, fizzy concoction that does exactly what it says.

Address: M-51, M Block Market, GK II | Timings: Wed–Mon, 10am–1am; Tues closed

Genre, Defence Colony

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In a city where most bars lean into the noise, Genre consciously leans away from it. The ground floor skews towards diners; the second floor belongs to the drinkers, anchored by a bar with a record-playing booth. The drinks, many of them clarified, are among the best in the city, with mezcal and pisco-based pours dominating a menu that's hard to find anywhere else in Delhi.

The food matches the drinks: try the parmesan chicken skewers, the eggs Benedict, or the steak cumin noodles. For cocktails, the Late Night People, a citrusy, clarified espresso tonic of sorts — is worth ordering, as is the Rare Pleasure, built on Creyente mezcal, melon and red wine.

Address: Shop No. 7, Ground floor, Main Market, Block A, Defence Colony | Timings: Daily, 10am–1am

Soda Shopp, Hauz Khas

European-inspired but rooted in the idea of everyday drinking, Soda Shopp is a street-style bar and kitchen that doesn't take itself too seriously — and is better for it. Craft cocktails, complementary food, and a neighbourhood warmth that makes it easy to drop in on a Tuesday as much as a Friday. It's designed, in their own words, to be your go-to bar any day of the week.

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Address: First Floor, G-10, Hauz Khas Market | Timings: 3pm–1am

Chidya Ghar, Roseate House

Tucked inside Roseate House near the airport, Chidya Ghar is built from solid timber and brass, and wears its old-school bar-room setting with quiet confidence. The bar carries an extensive collection of wines and spirits alongside classic cocktails, and the signatures — Mediterranean Tonic, Quinine Fog, The Idealist, NRI — are designed with intention.

"This World Cocktail Day, Chidya Ghar Bar celebrates the art of cocktails as more than just beverages. Drinks here are a mix of layered experiences, emotions, craftsmanship and flavours. With women behind the bar and an old-school charm, our signatures are designed to surprise and narrate a story with every sip," says Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Address: Asset 10, Hospitality District, IGIA | Timings: 3pm–1am

Pour Over Kitchen and Bar, Khan Market

Pour Over sits at the intersection of specialty coffee culture and modern cocktail thinking — a space where the espresso martini is not a trend but a philosophy. The Khan Market outpost draws from Italian coffee ritual while staying firmly grounded in local taste, and the bar menu reflects that crossover.

"What is striking this World Cocktail Day is the ease with which coffee has entered modern drinking culture," says Aditya Sharma, Co-Founder. "A few years ago, coffee in hospitality was largely evolving around cafés and dessert pairings. Since then, consumers have become far more adventurous with flavour and far more conscious of what they are experiencing in the cup. There is now a deeper understanding of origin, roast, fermentation, texture and balance, which is exactly why coffee has become such an exciting ingredient behind the bar as well."

Address: Shop No. 11, First Floor, 11-B, Khan Market | Timings: 7am–11:30pm

Grammie, RK Puram

Grammie's World Cocktail Day offering takes the long way round, through the Mediterranean. Their cocktail programme, Ponté, is built around four elemental themes: Forest, Garden, Orchard, and Sea, each drawing from the region's landscapes to produce drinks that are earthy, herbaceous, fruit-forward, and faintly saline.

Address: Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram | Timings: 12pm–1am