Legal action can be taken against companies selling ‘mother’s milk’ under dairy license: Govt

The government has taken a tough stand against the sale of “mother’s milk” or breast milk under a dairy license. Besides this, orders have also been given to cancel the license of any company selling similar products in the name of milk or dairy products and take legal action if needed.

Legal action can be taken against food business operators or FBOs selling breast milk as sanctioned under the FSS Act 2006.

In July this year, the government had cancelled the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license of Neolacta Lifesciences Private Limited (NLPL) for selling “mother’s milk” while having a dairy license. The government has made it clear that sale of mother’s milk will not be allowed in India.

Neolacta was established in 2016 and was originally licensed in the dairy products category from FSSAI Karnataka. Citing this, the FSSAI officials said sale of mother’s milk is not allowed in India. ‘

During the crackdown on Neolacta, officials also confiscated the stock of the banned material. Later, the company was asked to withdraw its products from the market.

Company has said that the donated breast milk is used for premature or sick babies. ”Optimal human milk-based nutrition plays a vital role in supporting “intact survival” of premature babies and also helps babies whose mothers have difficulty feeding them owing to reasons such as sickness, medical contraindications, inadequate lactation, surrogacy/IVF and many more,” Neolacta’s website read. Neolacta charges Rs 4,500 for 300 ml frozen breast milk.