Health News, Fitness News, Health Articles & News, Fitness Tips & Guide, healthy lifestyle
Home
ETCETERA
Health and Fitness

WHO confirms first three cases of Zika in India; centre says 'nothing to worry'

Reuters | New Delhi
WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus

India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance. The WHO said that on May 15 India's health ministry reported three confirmed cases from the western state of Gujarat.

 
 

Delhi schoolkids under attack by online bullies

More

Delhi Smog: Your guide to buying the best pollution mask

More

Here is why women find it more difficult to lose weight

More

Zuckerberg wades into vaccine debate with baby shots photo

His Facebook post on Friday shows a photo of Zuckerberg holding his daughter, Max, alongside the caption "Doctor's visit - time for vaccines!"
More

Diwali firecrackers push up pollution level across country

More

How to be a man when it all goes

Tips to rise from the ashes of everyday disaster-
More

India, China suffer heavily due to air pollution: Study

India and China suffer over $1.89 trillion annually in terms of the value of lives lost and ill health caused from air pollution.
More
 
 

Beer may be better painkiller than paracetamol, says research

Researchers from Greenwich University in the UK looked at 18 studies involving more than 400 participants.
More

Renting wombs set to become illegal

More

Teens who obsessively check social media get less sleep

More

Volume of pollutants in New Delhi's air on the rise

The hourly update of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research showed an upward trend of PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration since Monday morning.
More

Scientists develop a tool to better diagnose cancer

More

Anything that lessens stress sharpens focus: Amish Tripathi

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi on why it is essential to stay focused and calm.
More

Tips to keep your brain fit and healthy

Meditation eases anxiety so sit quietly and try to feel some peace.
More
Advertisement