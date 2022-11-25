Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 233 confirmed cases, 8 deaths; latest updates, vaccinations and symptoms

Mumbai has recorded 233 confirmed cases of measles and eight deaths due to the disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data stated. Mumbai's surrounding areas recorded 51 cases including 37 in Bhiwandi, 28 in Thane, 17 in Nashik, 15 in Thane Rural, 11 in Akola, 10 each in Nashik and Yavatmal, 9 case each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Vasai-Virar.

In view of the increasing number of measles cases, Centre has alerted states and union territories about the low measles vaccination coverage. In its advisory, the Centre said that the average coverage of Measles and Rubella Containing Vaccine (MRCV) among the eligible beneficiaries is also significantly below the national average.

Measles outbreak: Vaccinations and advisory

The Centre directed states to administer an additional dose of measles and rubella vaccines to all children aged nine months to five years in vulnerable areas. A PTI report quoted Health Ministry Joint Secretary P Ashok Babu stating that the dose would be in addition to the primary vaccination schedule of the first dose at nine-12 months and the second dose at 16-24 months.

Babu has also said that a dose of MRCV is to be administered to all children aged six months and up to less than nine months in areas where measles cases in the age group of less than nine months are above 10 per cent of the total cases.

He also said that since the dose of MRCV is being given to this cohort in "Outbreak Response Immunisation" (ORI) mode, the children should also be covered by the first and second dose of MRCV according to the primary (routine) Measles and Rubella vaccination schedule.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to the residents of Mumbai to get their children vaccinated against measles.

Measles outbreak: Symptoms

Initial symptoms of measles include high fever, bloodshot eyes, runny nose, and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth. Gradually a rash develops several days later, starting on the face and upper neck which slowly spreading downwards.

Young children lacking proper nourishment including vitamin are at high risk of contracting measles, especially those with weak immune systems.

