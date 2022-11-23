Measles outbreak: Centre rushes high-level teams to Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Malappuram

The Centre on Wednesday said that has decided to depute three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to take stock of the upsurge in cases of measles.

The teams will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures, the Union Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The central team to Ranchi comprises experts from New Delhi's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH).

Senior Regional Director, RoHFW, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Kerala will coordinate with the respective teams regarding their visits.

The teams will undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state health departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also coordinate with the states for ensuring active case search in the area and with VRDLs (Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) for testing of the identified cases.

Earlier this month, the Centre had deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to assess the situation and manage the measles outbreak in the city.



