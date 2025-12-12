Def Leppard to headline three-city India tour in 2026, tickets go live on 13 December

BookMyShow Live has confirmed that legendary British rock band Def Leppard will perform a three-city tour in India in March 2026, marking a milestone moment for the country’s rock music fans. The band will play in Shillong on 25 March at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), Mumbai on 27 March at Jio World Garden and Bengaluru on 29 March at NICE Grounds.

General ticket sales open at 12 pm IST on Saturday, 13 December 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Announcing the tour, Joe Elliott said, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

Phil Collen added, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for Live Events at BookMyShow, called the tour a major cultural moment. “This tour marks a significant moment for rock culture in India. Def Leppard have shaped the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world, and bringing their first full-scale headliner tour to India is a shared celebration of music history, fan devotion and the power of live experiences.”

The tour falls under Bandland On Tour, an extension of BookMyShow Live’s rock and alternative IP Bandland, which is expanding its presence across the country.

With more than 110 million albums sold globally and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Def Leppard remains one of rock’s most influential acts. Their catalogue includes landmark albums such as Pyromania and Hysteria, along with hits like Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Animal and Foolin. The band recently concluded a massive world tour that sold more than two million tickets across five continents.

Their most recent studio project, Drastic Symphonies, created with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, became their highest-charting UK album in over three decades.

The Shillong leg of the tour is supported by Meghalaya Tourism, with The Circus as event partner.

Tickets and information are available on defleppard.com and bookmyshow.com, with updates on BookMyShow’s and Def Leppard’s social media channels.