Brothers mints close to Rs 50 crore in opening weekend

Karan Malhotra directed Bollywood flick 'Brothers' has grossed Rs 49.75 crore net over its first weekend.

The film is an official remake of 2011 Hollywood movie 'Warrior'. It has Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles.



The story is about two brothers David Fernandes (Akshay Kumar) and Monty Fernandes (Sidharth Malhotra) who hate each other and confront each other in a martial arts competition. How things turn up and how the brothers get together forms the crux of the story.

According to boxofficeindia.com, the near 50 crore net business has mainly come due to the Independence day holiday on Saturday while on Friday and Sunday the film has not performed. The film grossed 13.50 crore net on Friday, 21.25 crore net on Saturday and 15 crore net on Sunday.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Brothers hit the screens on August 14.