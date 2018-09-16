Manmarziyaan box office collection day 2: Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama picks pace, earns Rs 5.11 crore

The latest film by director Anurag Kashyap gathered pace at the box office on the second day after a tepid first day. Known for his offbeat films, Kashyap's romantic drama Manmarziyaan earned Rs 5.11 crore on Saturday, after managing only Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day. With this the total earnings for the film rose to Rs 8.63 crore.

Manmarziyaan saw an uptick of 45.17 per cent in its earnings by day two as moviegoers and critics appreciated the film. Kashyap has managed to grab the attention of movie buffs with a strong star cast and good music. Tapasee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are the protagonists in Manmarziyaan, with Abhishek Bachchan making a comeback to the silver screen after two years.

"#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should've been higher... North circuits are performing better... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: Rs 8.63 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

While Manmarziyaan has managed to pick itself up after a slow first day, as is the trend in recent times, it remains to be seen how it does during the week. Adarsh believes that the jump in earnings on the second day should have been higher than 45 per cent.

However, with the Rs 8.63 crore in its kitty by the second day, Manmarziyaan is also Kashyap's highest-grossing debut in years. Kashyap's Mukkabaaz clocked approximately Rs 10 crore, whereas his Raman Raghav 2.0 made just a little over 7 crore.